Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu reveals cancer diagnosis

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a candid op-ed for the Irish Times, the Green Party politician recalled the moment she found a small lump back in May, and initially didn’t think much of it.

“I figured it was a blocked duct and waited for it to pass,” Hazel wrote.

Despite her initial instincts, Hazel decided to take a cautious approach and consulted a doctor.

She was referred to St Vincent’s Breast Check but was informed of a significant backlog, meaning her appointment would take longer than usual.

Eventually, she underwent a triple assessment — a combination of a clinical exam, mammogram, and ultrasound biopsy.

Following the mammogram, doctors confirmed the presence of a ‘blob,’ but there was still uncertainty about whether it was cancerous.

“At no point was I sure what would happen next – apart from waiting. That’s the difficulty with cancer, there are lots of unknowns and uncertainties, and you can’t know the next step for definite until this one is finished,” she explained.

Hazel, who is married to Green Party TD Patrick Costello, opened up about the emotional strain of the process, saying the most difficult aspects were “the fear of the unknowns, and your mind running through every best- and worst-case scenario.”

When doctors confirmed the lump was indeed cancerous, both she and her husband “breathed a sigh of relief” knowing it had been caught early.

Hazel expected treatment to last roughly two months and hoped to be “done and dusted” within that timeframe.

She went on to undergo an MRI and MRI biopsies, procedures she described as incredibly difficult.

“I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said, noting the MRI revealed more than either the ultrasound or mammogram had.

Afterward, sitting in the reception area, the weight of the diagnosis fully hit her.

“I came out of the scan, sat in reception, and cried,” she said. “I felt a surge of loneliness and fear. No matter how much support you have, no matter how many people love you, inevitably you are alone when sick, since you are the one dealing with it.”

The MRI results showed multiple cancerous spots, though still in the early stages.

Earlier this month, Chu underwent breast-conserving surgery, opting not to have a mastectomy.

The procedure involved removing the front of both breasts, and Hazel admitted the recovery has been “intense”.

“I feel a massive sense of loss as I look at the scars and wish I hadn’t lost parts of me,” she confessed.

Looking ahead, if her pathology results remain consistent with the initial diagnosis, she will soon begin a month of daily radiotherapy

If not, chemotherapy may be required.