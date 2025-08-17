Former Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly throws her hat in the ring for Liveline gig

Anna Daly has revealed she has thrown her hat in the ring for the Liveline gig, following Joe Duffy’s retirement earlier this summer.

Since Joe announced his plans to retire, a host of presenters have been rumoured to replace him.

Amid the rumours on who is set to replace Joe, Anna Daly has thrown her hat into the ring, following her filling in for Anton Savage and Andrea Gilligan on their shows this summer.

Speaking to Magazine+, she said: “I did, I certainly did,” when asked whether she applied for the gig.

“I’d imagine there’s stiff competition going on, but listen, I’ve a lot of live TV and now radio experience, so why not?”

“It’s gone through my own agent, and then they put out the expression of interest, so I imagine that cast the net wider again. If people hadn’t been in the mix previously, that would have invited more names to come in … it’ll be very interesting to see who gets [the job].”

Although Anna commended Joe Duffy for his amazing broadcasting abilities during his Liveline career, she is prepared to add her own unique touch to the lunchtime program should she be selected.

“There will never be another Joe. I’ve listened to Joe for years and I think he is a genius in terms of how he’ll pare something back, and get so much more out of the guests than you would ever anticipate at the start,” she confessed.

“I think he’s just brilliant, so the new person, whoever takes over, will [have to] put their stamp on it and it will be a new era. I don’t think you can try and copy someone’s style like that, it doesn’t work.”

Speaking about sitting in for Anton Savage and Andrea Gilligan, she said: “I’ve been covering Lunchtime Live in Newstalk, and then over the summer, I’ve been covering for Anton over the weekends … and you can’t try and be that person.”

“I’m conscious that Anton has a particular style, he has a particular way of doing the show, and I don’t want to try and emulate that. You just have to be yourself, I suppose.”

Ladbrokes has claimed that Dermot Whelan has emerged as a serious candidate for the Liveline position.

The news that Katie Hannon’s Monday night current affairs show Upfront will be axed in September has given punters the impression that the coveted position has finally been filled and she has become the clear favourite to take the legendary position.