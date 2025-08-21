Former Ireland AM host Anna Daly admits she has applied to replace Joe Duffy on Liveline

Former Ireland AM host Anna Daly has applied to replace Joe Duffy on Liveline.

The veteran broadcaster retired from RTÉ back in May, but the station is yet to announce his replacement.

Joe hosted Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 for 27 years, and whoever takes his place has big shoes to fill.

During an interview with the Irish Independent, Anna was asked if she’s applied for the role, and she replied: “I did, I certainly did.”

“I’d imagine there’s stiff competition going on, but listen, I’ve a lot of live TV and now radio experience, so why not?

“It’s gone through my own agent, and then they put out the expression of interest, so I imagine that cast the net wider again. If people hadn’t been in the mix previously, that would have invited more names to come in … it’ll be very interesting to see who gets [the job].”

While Katie Hannon remains the bookies’ favourite to replace Joe, Anna insisted: “There will never be another Joe.”

“I’ve listened to Joe for years and I think he is a genius in terms of how he’ll pare something back, and get so much more out of the guests than you would ever anticipate at the start.

“I think he’s just brilliant, so the new person, whoever takes over, will [have to] put their stamp on it and it will be a new era.

“I don’t think you can try and copy someone’s style like that, it doesn’t work,” she explained. “I’ve been covering Lunchtime Live in Newstalk, and then over the summer, I’ve been covering for Anton over the weekends … and you can’t try and be that person.

“I’m conscious that Anton has a particular style, he has a particular way of doing the show, and I don’t want to try and emulate that. You just have to be yourself, I suppose.”

Anna previously hosted Ireland AM on Virgin Media, but left the show in 2021 after 12 years.

She now works as a freelancer, having worked on a number of RTÉ projects including Future Island and Hospital Live.

“You can kind of panic every so often, being a freelancer, especially in Ireland you go, ‘there aren’t that many opportunities’,” the 48-year-old admitted.

“And maybe it’s because I [was] used to 17 years of security, a pensionable job, and a salary guaranteed with Virgin; so it is a different world.”

“You can be busy one week and you think everything is great and thriving, and there’s not a care in the world, but there’s other weeks where it’s quiet and you’re like, ‘Oh God’.

“I suppose I’m three years now of freelance, so I’m starting to realise not to panic about the quiet periods,” she continued.

“I was with Virgin for so long that any opportunity that came in I couldn’t look at, whereas now I’m like, ‘Where do you want me? I’ll go anywhere!’”