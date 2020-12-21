Former Gogglebox Ireland star John Paul Healy has sadly died

The Cork native appeared on seasons one and two of the hit series

Virgin Media One have announced the death of former Gogglebox Ireland star John Paul Healy.

The Cork native starred in seasons one and two of the popular series alongside his close friend Paul Roche, and were dubbed ‘The Two Pauls’.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Irish television station wrote: “VMTV are saddened to hear of the passing of former #GoggleboxIRL favourite (John) Paul Healy (Pictured on the right).”

VMTV are saddened to hear of the passing of former #GoggleboxIRL favourite (John) Paul Healy (Pictured on the right). One part of “The Two Paul’s”, Paul was a fantastic member of the cast through Series 1 & 2. Our condolences are with Paul’s family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/VXGc9IY9u5 — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) December 19, 2020

In response, Paul Roche tweeted: “Thank you for the very kind words, Paul just loved life and loved being part of #GoggleboxIRL.

“I will miss him, such a caring colorful, and gentle soul. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Fellow Gogglebox Ireland star Declan Naughton wrote: “May he rest in peace. Lovely gentle man. I had the pleasure of meeting up with him when we were all on #GoggleboxIRL.”

According to his RIP.ie death notice, John Paul passed away peacefully on December 15.