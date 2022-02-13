Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy moves to the UK after landing role in popular BBC show

Clelia Murphy has moved to England to star in a popular BBC show.

The actress is best known for playing Niamh Cassidy in the Irish soap Fair City for 22 years, after joining the RTÉ show back in 1998.

The 46-year-old has landed a role in the medical drama series Doctors, which she started filming last month in Birmingham.

Speaking to The Irish Mail On Sunday about her decision to leave Fair City, Clelia said: “I felt like I was doing the same thing over and over again. It wasn’t fulfilling me anymore.”

“It was scary and terrifying to leave but I had to make that decision: do I want to play the same character for the rest of my life? Or do I need to feel the fear and do it anyway?

“I had been thinking about it since 2015 so it wasn’t something I did lightly. But I had to do it for me. For my own sense of self.”

As well as landing a role in Doctors, Clelia will also star in Channel 5 show Madame Blanc, which she said was an “amazing experience”.

The Dublin native said that a return to Carrigstown probably isn’t on the cards for her, adding: “You can never say never, but I don’t think so.”

“I can’t imagine it, but you never know. If it’s for you it won’t pass you.'”

