Fontaines D.C. to play exclusive Dublin gig for a good cause this summer

Fontaines D.C. have announced an exclusive Dublin gig for this summer, with all proceeds going to a good cause.

The popular band will headline Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness, which will invite music lovers to step inside St. James’s Gate for an unforgettable 3-day music, food and culture experience from Friday, May 23rd to Sunday, May 25th.

With more than 7,000 people expected to attend across the weekend, Fontaines D.C. will perform on the Sunday alongside Lankum for an incredible celebration of contemporary Irish music as both bands return to Dublin, the city where it all began.

All proceeds from tickets sales will go towards a newly established Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund, a commitment from Diageo Ireland, Guinness and Guinness Storehouse to donate €1 million over the next 5 years that aims to support and empower projects within the local community.

Fontaines D.C. have deep associations with Dublin 8 having first met while attending music college in the area and continue to take inspiration from its thriving arts scene and musical heritage.

Following the release of their fourth album ROMANCE, they have cemented their status as one of the most exciting bands in contemporary music.

Topping multiple ‘Album of the Year’ lists around the world, ROMANCE was certified Gold in the UK and saw the band nominated for two GRAMMYs and win the BRIT Award for Best International Group 2025, a celebration of Fontaines D.C.’s ambitious world-building and bold musical evolution.

Irish quartet Lankum have also been announced to perform on the final night, taking to the stage on Sunday for one of their only Irish shows in 2025 to close an incredible weekend of music ahead of fellow Dubliners, Fontaines D.C.

Following a run of sold-out shows, and a Mercury-nominated 4th album, FALSE LANKUM, the band have cemented its reputation as one of Ireland’s most important voices, garnering widespread critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase both at home and abroad.

Tom Coll of Fontaines D.C. commented, “Getting to play a show in The Liberties, in the iconic Guinness Brewery, is something we’re really excited for and to be joined by Lankum, one of Ireland’s most exciting artists is a real honour for us.”

The ticket ballot for Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness on Sunday 25th May opened today at 12pm, and will close on Friday 18th April at 2pm.

People are invited to sign up here.

Tickets are priced at €49.50 PP, with all proceeds going to The Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund. Successful ticket holders will be notified by email on Monday 21st April.

Please note that not all ticket ballot entries will be successful, this is a limited capacity event.

The line-up for Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th May will be announced in the coming weeks with details on ticket sales also available.

Catherine Toolan, Managing Director, Diageo Irish Brand Homes, said, “This is a very special year for the Guinness Storehouse, as we mark our 25th anniversary with a series of unforgettable cultural events through Alive in 25.

“As part of these celebrations, Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness, demonstrates the Storehouse’s commitment to curating premium experiences with world class artists and exciting Irish talent, as well as celebrating with the community surrounding the Guinness Storehouse. We look forward to welcoming guests through the gates for 3 magical days in May.”

The Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund’s ambition is to champion and support charities, non-profits, and local community groups in the Dublin 8 area.

Partnering with Community Foundation Ireland, who will manage the application and disbursement process, Diageo Ireland, Guinness and Guinness Storehouse will donate €1 million over the next 5 years, awarding grants directly to organisations demonstrating a strong impact in the areas of community, sustainability, and education.

Details on how people can apply for the Fund will be announced in the coming weeks.

This summer Guinness will also be bringing Lovely Days to some of Ireland’s most anticipated festivals and events, including Forbidden Fruit, Live at the Marquee and All Together Now where the Lovely Days Stage will return.

In between sets at the All Together Now Lovely Days Stage, festival goers can enjoy a creamy pint at the Guinness 1759 Bar with plenty of unmissable moments across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Guinness Storehouse will also host events throughout the summer, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. The Guinness Storehouse is set to write a bold new chapter in its extraordinary journey through Alive in 25, an exciting year-long campaign that sets to celebrate even more cultural events and community initiatives.