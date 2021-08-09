The actress shared a photo from Co. Wicklow

Florence Pugh arrives in Ireland to film new Netflix movie

Florence Pugh has arrived in Ireland to film a new Netflix movie.

The actress, who is dating Scrubs star Zach Braff, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from Hollywood in Co. Wicklow.

The 25-year-old captioned the post: “Less traffic, greener hills, great Guinness. A different kind of Hollywood.. 💚🍀”

Florence has been cast as the lead role in the film adaptation of ‘The Wonder’, a psychological thriller by Irish writer Emma Donoghue – who also wrote ‘Room’.

The film is set in the Irish midlands in 1862, and follows the national sensation of a “fasting girl” – a young girl who stops eating but remains alive and healthy.

Florence will star as a British nurse who travels to an isolated village to observe a young girl who has survived months without food.

According to IMDB, the movie is “a tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil”.

The film is being directed by Oscar-winning Sebastián Lelio, and has adapted by Alice Birch – who worked on ‘Normal People’.

Florence’s arrival comes after Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey returned to the US after spending the summer in Ireland – filming the sequel to Disney’s Enchanted in Enniskerry, Bray and Dublin.

Other stars who recently relocated to Ireland to film include Amy Adams, Sarah Hyland and Elizabeth Banks.