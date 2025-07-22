Fitness coach Sarah Catterson ties the knot with Anto Byrne

Sarah Catterson has tied the knot with her partner and fellow fitness coach Anto Byrne as they prepare to jet off for their destination wedding.

For her legal ceremony, Sarah opted for a stunning white suit styled with a chunky diamond headband.

Taking to Instagram to share a lengthy carousel of photos, the TeamSCC Coaching founder wrote: “Officially Mr & Mrs 💍🤍.”

“18.07.25 the most special day saying ‘I do’ to my forever✨ Now the countdown begins for our wedding abroad with our family and friends🥹💍🤍.”

“Couldn’t wipe the smiles and laughs off our face all day 🥹.”

Sarah’s suit is from the brand Six Stories, and the bride decided to do her own make up for the occasion.

She shared with her followers, “Was so lovely doing my make-up in my parents’ the morning of – obviously for the main wedding I’ll be abroad, so I loved getting ready in my parents’ for this.”

“We checked into the Westbury, treated ourselves to a night here, and my God the service! They upgraded us to a suite, I felt like royalty.”

“Only Anto would high five after our first kiss, We’re like two giddy kids – 14 years and still smiling like this,” she laughed.

As they toasted to their marriage with a creamy pint of Guinness, the pair will travel to Spain this coming September for another ceremony and further celebrations.