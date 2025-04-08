First look at The Traitors Ireland after filming wraps in iconic location

The filming of The Traitors Ireland has officially wrapped in the iconic location of Slane Castle.

In October, the Irish version of the popular reality competition series, The Traitors, was officially commissioned by RTÉ.

The series will be hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, whose role was confirmed in December.

The Traitors Ireland will use the iconic Meath castle as its location and will feature contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call for applications last year.

The contestants will be having breakfast along the banks of the Boyne River as they find out day by day who has been murdered.

Slane Castle will be the backdrop for all the mind games, missions, and unexpected twists that make The Traitors one of the most captivating reality programmes.

The castle’s towering walls will be the perfect place for contestants to plot their next move, whether they’re in the midst of a faithful alliance or whispering behind closed doors as a Traitor.

Gráinne McAleer, Head of Documentaries and Series, RTÉ said, “We’re delighted to have been given access to one of the country’s most iconic castles by the Mount Charles family.”

“It was a real privilege to work in such a fantastic location. Slane has been an ideal production base – the castle is suitably imposing, and the Boyne Valley makes for a stunning backdrop. We can’t wait to bring it to RTÉ audiences this year.”

Alex Mount Charles, Slane Castle said: “Slane Castle may be our home, but it was built for entertaining. Having The Traitors here is an enthralling evolution of this theme as the dramatic setting of the castle and its grounds now provide the backdrop for world class entertainment on the screen. The whole team at Kite Entertainment have dug deep on this one.”

Darren Smith, MD Kite Entertainment said: “Our time in Slane Castle shooting The Traitors Ireland has been a real thrill, the perfect home for this show. We can’t wait for viewers to see all the high drama unfold as our cast banish and murder each other. In the meantime, the incredibly hard-working Traitors Ireland production team and cast are homeward bound for their first proper night’s, murder free, sleep.”

The nail-biting psychological reality competition sees a group of strangers arrive at a remote castle to play the ultimate game of deception, betrayal and trust, all in the hope of winning up to €50,000.

But, hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

Each day, the group embark on Missions as they work together to add more money to the prize pot.

For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money.

