First look at season two of Kin as crime-drama resumes production in Dublin

RTÉ has shared the first image from season two of Kin, after the crime-drama resumed production in Dublin last week.

The new series of the gripping drama will be broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player next year.

The returning cast includes Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Sam Keeley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and Yasmin Seky.

The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved – as they have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him.

And where once there were unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust, and resentment.

But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within – in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ, with support by Screen Ireland.