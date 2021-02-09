First Dates Ireland sees major changes ahead of return this week

First Dates Ireland returns to our screens this week, and will see some major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming series was filmed next month at The Gibson Hotel, with strict social distancing measures put in place.
Contestants have been banned from touching each other, as they sit two metres across from each other at their extra long tables.
First Dates is back… ❤️😍🎉😍❤️
and things are a little different! #FirstDatesIRL | @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/f3VdGv6zGL
— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 5, 2021
Masks must also be worn inside the restaurant and while the daters are around other people, as per government guidelines.
After the date, the singletons will sit next to each other to reveal whether they would like to see each other again, with a partition keeping them apart.
https://twitter.com/RTE2/status/1358505819109695488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1358505819109695488%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fm104.ie%2Fnews%2Fbuzz%2Fwatch-first-dates-ireland-returns-this-week-and-things-are-a-little-different%2F