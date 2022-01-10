Fergal D’Arcy to leave Today FM after station shake-up

Fergal D’Arcy will leave Today FM, after a shake-up at the station.

The DJ will continue to present his afternoon show in the coming weeks, before bidding farewell to the programme.

Station boss James Brownlow said: “I’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for the huge contribution he’s made since he joined Today FM. Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fergal D’Arcy (@fergdarcy)

Today FM have also announced the return of popular presenter Ray Foley, who will host a brand new afternoon show weekdays from 2pm until 4:30pm.

Pamela Joyce will also be moving from her evening show to the lunchtime slot, which will air weekdays from 12pm to 2pm.

Paula MacSweeney will take up a new evening slot, weekdays from 7pm to 10pm, and Ian Dempsey’s popular breakfast show will now start an hour earlier than usual – airing weekdays from 6am to 9am.

The new schedule will come into effect in early February.