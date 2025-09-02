Father Ted creator Graham Linehan claims he was arrested over social media posts

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has claimed he was arrested at Heathrow Airport over posts he shared on social media.

The 57-year-old, who had travelled from Arizona, said he was intercepted by five armed officers.

In a Substack article, the TV writer claimed he was arrested over three social media posts expressing his views on transgender issues.

One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

After being questioned by police, Mr Linehan claimed his blood pressure reached “stroke territory” and he was taken to hospital and kept under observation before being released on bail.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that at 1pm on Monday, 1 September “officers arrested a man at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on an inbound American Airlines flight. The man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence. This is in relation to posts on X.

“After being taken to police custody, officers became concerned for his health and he was taken to hospital. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

“He has now been bailed pending further investigation,” the police statement said.

The police did not name Mr Linehan in their statement.