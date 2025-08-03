Fans rejoice as Garron Noone breaks social media silence after two month hiatus

Fans have rejoiced after Garron Noone broke his social media silence after a two-month hiatus.

Garron, who has 2.1 million Instagram followers and 2 million TikTok followers, postponed his national tour and stated on June 17 that he would be taking a brief break from posting.

However, after two months away, the well-loved Irishman returned to Instagram.

He posted a video yesterday to announce his return saying: “I haven’t made a video in two months so I’ve got two months of complaining built up on me. Don’t worry, I have written it down.”

The funnyman started off by speaking about the less than impressive summer weather: “So let’s just start cracking through it. First of all, the past two months have been far too f***ing warm for my liking.

“I don’t mind being hot, and I don’t mind being cold But I f***ing detest being warm.”

“I’m struggling to sleep most nights because I’m f***ing moist. I’m not even really sweating, my body’s just f***ing threatening to sweat. It’s like a sneeze you don’t get to do,” he continued.

“And it’s too warm for me to put a blanket on me. And if I don’t have a blanket on me, my body doesn’t know I’m going to sleep. It thinks I’m just f***ing lying in bed, so I should probably move on.”

Garron then told his followers about a recent dining ordeal saying: “The other day I got a sandwich and a soup of the day. Can we f***ing stop with this soup of the day stuff? I don’t want to gamble with soup.”

“And what soup was it? F***ing tomato soup, the worst soup. Tomato soup is not a soup, it’s a sauce. You’re not f***ing fooling me?”

He ended his return to social media with his classic catchphrase of “follow me, I’m delicious.”

Friends of the social media star flooded the comment section with support, delighted to see him return to social media.

One wrote: “Missed you Garron!! Glad to see you back 😪🩷,” another wrote: “Much appreciated comeback. Was starting to think you’d been abducted by a mindfulness retreat and left there. Don’t leave us unsupervised again…..!”

In June, Garron announced he was taking a break from social media, as he confessed he was “putting a lot of pressure on himself.”