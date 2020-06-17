The Irish actor will play the US President in The Comey Rule

Fans react to first glimpse of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump

Fans have reacted to the first glimpse of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.

US TV network Showtime has released an image of the 65-year-old as the US President in their upcoming miniseries, The Comey Rule.

The two-part series is based on the former FBI Director James Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty – and it follows the US presidential elections.

Can we take a second to talk about Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/hEY2jjejRf — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) June 17, 2020

According to Variety, the first part of the series will focus on the Russian investigation and the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, while the second part will detail the relationship between the President and the former FBI Director, who is played by Jeff Daniels.

Since Showtime released the still of Brendan as Donald Trump, fans of the Irish actor can’t get over how similar he looks to the President of the United States.

One Twitter user tweeted: “First pic of Brendan Gleeson playing Trump in a new Showtime miniseries about the clash with James Comey. Nailed it 👌.”

First pic of Brendan Gleeson playing Trump in a new Showtime miniseries about the clash with James Comey. Nailed it 👌 pic.twitter.com/VmRqQHAFoo — Rob McGovern (@RobMcGov) June 17, 2020

So the promo shots of Brendan Gleeson playing Trump are scary good. pic.twitter.com/eemnDXnM1N — DramaBob (@Drama_Bob) June 16, 2020

“So the promo shots of Brendan Gleeson playing Trump are scary good,” another penned.

Twitter users also praised the hair and make-up team for doing such an incredible job on Brendan.

The limited series #TheComeyRule is arriving this November. This photo by Showtime shows #BrendanGleeson as Trump. Give the hair and makeup team a raise because WOW. pic.twitter.com/kinCZP13VX — David Welsh Jr (@DavidWelshJr) June 17, 2020

#FTN holy crap! First look at our very own Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in Showtime series The Comey Rule – this is uncanny! pic.twitter.com/LBiZhyWUws — Following The Nerd (@nerdfollowing) June 16, 2020

Brendan Gleeson as Trump for Showtime miniseries in November, The Comey Rule. Definitely looks the part! pic.twitter.com/0ClN1xHiBe — Conor Reidy (@ConorJReidy) June 16, 2020

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: