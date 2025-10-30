Ad
Fans left saying the same thing as Roy Keane shares heartwarming snap from his son’s wedding day

Roy Keane, his wife Theresa, and their son Aidan with his new bride | Instagram
Roy Keane has shared a heartwarming snap from his son’s wedding day.

The football legend’s only son Aidan Keane married his longterm love over the weekend, surrounded by family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the former Manchester United ace posted a rare snap of him, his wife Theresa, their son Aidan, and his blushing bride.

Roy Keane, his wife Theresa, and their son Aidan with his new bride | Instagram

The proud dad captioned the post: “Beautiful day celebrating my son and his wife.”

Roy was inundated with kind messages, while many pointed out the uncanny resemblance between him and his son.

One follower commented, “@officialkeane16 son looking like 2002 Keane in the Vodafone number.”

Another wrote, “He looks more like Roy Keane than Roy Keane himself,” while a third added, “No DNA test needed🤣🤣 definitely his son!”

Aidan Keane and his new wife | Instagram @caraghkeane

Roy’s daughter Caragh also shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram, alongside the caption: “The most perfect weekend celebrating my brother and my beautiful new sister.”

Roy and wife Theresa, who have been married since 1997, have five children together – Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna.

Aidan Keane and his new wife | Instagram @caraghkeane
