Fans ‘delighted’ as Ireland AM star returns to screens after disappearing for days

Fans were “delighted” to see Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell return to our screens after disappearing for days.

Last week, the hit breakfast chat show invited Elaine Crowley to cover for the host, with fans wondering when she’ll be returning to our screens.

However, on Monday morning, viewers were delighted to see the Limerick native back in action.

The 41-year-old posted a sweet selfie on set to Instagram to commemorate her return to the Virgin Media studio.

Before going live, Muireann took a picture of herself, Alan, Tommy, and their producer Derek Cullinan as they enjoyed their pre-show chats with a cup of tea.

She shared her excitement to return to screens, by captioning the post: “We’re back bebe! Good morning.”

The trio, Muireann, Tommy and Alan, posed for their traditional morning photo, in the Ireland AM kitchen ahead of the show.

As she showed off her gorgeous outfit for her return, viewers shared the love in the comments, as one wrote: “Welcome back beauty, missed your fashion daily work outfit inspiration last week x ❤️❤️😍❤️” and another penned: “Welcome back 😍”

Last week, Muireann jetted off on a “girls trip” to Spain with her friends, swapping the budget 2026 rollout for cocktails by the beach.

The star posted glimpses of her holiday on social media after taking a trip to the Balearic island of Mallorca.