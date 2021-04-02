Famous faces spotted filming new rom-com in Kildare

The movie is being shot at an 18th century house in Celbridge

A host of famous faces have been spotted filming a new movie called Mr Malcolm’s List in Kildare.

The Regency-era romantic comedy is being filmed at Castletown House in Celbridge, a Palladian country house built back in 1722.

The film stars British heartthrob Theo James, who has been seen in costume on the grounds of the 18th century house.

The cast also includes Indian actress Frieda Pinto, best known for her role in Slumdog Millionaire, and Ashley Park, who shot to fame in Netflix’s Emily In Paris last year.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Zawe Ashton, and Sopé Dirisu have lead roles in the rom-com too.

The film’s director, Emma Holly Jones, has shared photos of the cast on social media, and BTS shots from the set in Ireland.

Based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain, Mr Malcolm’s List follows Julia (Ashton), a society lady who is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu) when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride.

Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match.

The plan appears to be working when Henry (James) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina as well.

After the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen) begins meddling in the foursome’s affairs, the course of true love, which never does run smooth, becomes rocky, indeed. Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman … or the perfect hoax.