Famous faces show their support for Irish Eurovision entry Brooke Scullion ahead of the semi-final

A host of famous faces have been showing their support for Irish Eurovision entry Brooke Scullion ahead of tonight’s semi-final.

The Derry native will perform her song ‘That’s Rich’ in the song contest’s second semi-final, which takes place in Turin, Italy tonight.

Meghan Trainer, who coached Brooke on The Voice UK back in 2020, was among the stars who wished the singer good luck.

The 28-year-old American singer/songwriter said: “Superstar Brooke, I love you, I miss you, good luck at Eurovision, you’re going to slay. That’s Rich is a smash, have so much fun, and remember how talented and amazing you are.”

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating also revealed he is rooting for Brooke tonight, saying: “You are an absolute legend and to stand up on that stage to wear the Irish colours is a powerful thing.”

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne added: “You’re going to do great, we believe in you. Have fun and most importantly, enjoy it. It’s a big moment but just relax, and give it your all. You’re going to be brilliant.”

Former Saturdays singer Una Healy said: “Brooke you are fantastic, I love the song and the chorography is amazing.”

Ryan Tubridy, Irish girl group B*witched, country singer Nathan Carter and frontman of Kodaline Steve Carrigan have also wished the 23-year-old luck with her performance.

You can watch Brooke’s performance of ‘That’s Rich’ tonight on RTE 2 at 8pm.