Fair City star Stephanie Kelly announces she’s expecting her third child

Fair City star Stephanie Kelly has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The Irish actress, who plays Sash Bishop in the popular soap, shared the exciting news with the RTÉ Guide.

She said: “This year has been really good! We found out we are expecting another baby, which is wonderful. I have to pinch myself that I’ll soon be a mammy of three.”

This will be Stephanie and her fiancé Craig Hopkin’s second child together, after they welcomed their daughter Rosie back in 2019.

Stephanie also has an eight-year-old son named Zach.