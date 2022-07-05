Fair City star Johnny Ward announces his engagement to girlfriend Brenda

Johnny Ward has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Brenda.

The Irish actor, who is best known for playing Ciarán Holloway in Fair City, shared the happy news with his Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon.

He wrote: “SHE SAID YES!!!!Delighted to finally announce that my best friend said Yes!”

The Love/Hate star added: “Brenda and I are getting married July 2023. Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world. Love you more than anything.”

Singer Jake Carter commented on the post: “Congrats 👏👏👏”, and model Holly Carpenter wrote: “Omg congratulations! 😍❤️❤️❤️”

Johnny’s relationship with Brenda came after he split from his former Dancing With The Stars partner Emily Barker in March 2020.