Fair City star Bryan Murray calls on RTÉ to air old episodes of hit soap

The Irish soap has been missing from screens since April 12

Fair City star Bryan Murray has called on RTÉ to air vintage episodes of the hit soap.

The last episode of the popular programme was shown on April 12th due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old, who plays Bob Charles in the soap, has revealed that he has been approached by fans wanting RTÉ to air old episodes on television.

“People underestimate how viewers connect with their soaps. People are really missing Fair City,” Bryan told The Irish Sun.

“They base their whole evening around watching it, and they struggle with the fact that it’s not on.”

“What I get a lot is fans coming up asking me, ‘why can’t RTE show the old episodes in the same Fair City time slot?’”

“I think they have a point because surely it couldn’t cost any more for RTE to repeat old episodes of Fair City than it does to find something to replace it,” he commented.

The Irish actor explained that it would be reassuring for viewers to see old plotlines and characters during the global pandemic.

“You’d have viewers going, ‘oh I remember him, he was a divil, and whatever happened to her?’” he expressed.

“It would be a wonderful celebration of a uniquely Irish show, our own version of Coronation Street or EastEnders.”

Fair City is one of the most-watched shows in the country, with almost 500,000 viewers tuning in to every episode.

RTÉ bosses have given no date as to when it could come back on our screens.

