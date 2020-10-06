Fair City star Amilia Keating pays tribute to husband Conall on their first wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot last October

Fair City star Amilia Keating pays tribute to husband Conall on their...

Amilia Keating has posted a touching tribute to her husband Conall, to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The Fair City star married her longterm love in Sligo last October.

Sharing a sweet photo from their wedding day, Amilia wrote on Instagram: “9 years of friendship, 2 and a half years as a couple, 1 year as man and wife, 1 beautiful baby boy and endless fits of giggles later.”

“When I think of everything we fought through and overcame to be together, my eyes still well up. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for you.”

“You might only own your wedding ring a year now but you’ve owned my heart for a very long time. ‘Love without madness isn’t love at all’, and when we’re old and grey I’ll still be mad about you.”

She added: “Forever yours @c.a._keating I Love You ❤️ There is nothing we can’t overcome together.”

Just two weeks after they tied the knot last year, Amilia announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Then in May of this year, the actress gave birth to a baby boy – named Reggie Thomas Karl Keating.

The new parents honoured fellow Fair City actor Karl Shiels, who passed away last year, by incorporating his name into their newborn son’s.

The couple previously told VIP Magazine that they believed Karl would be their son’s guardian angel.

Conall told the publication: “The baby is definitely a blessing from above and has its uncle and our best friend Karl as its guardian angel.”

