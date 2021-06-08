Fair City star Amilia Keating announces second pregnancy

The actress is expecting another baby with her husband Conall Keating

Amilia Keating and her husband Conall are expecting their second child together.

The Fair City star, who played Katy O’Brien in the soap, shared the exciting news on Instagram today.

Debuting her baby bump in a series of sweet snaps with Conall and their son Reggie, Amilia wrote: “BIG BROTHER ALERT! We’ve been holding on to a little secret for a while now.”

“Baby Keating #2 coming This November. Mammy, Daddy and Reggie are unbelievably excited and are taking the next few months to enjoy being a family of 3 before Reggie takes on his big brother duties this winter.”

“We have been so blessed and are so grateful for this little miracle. Exactly 3 years ago this month Conall Keating promised me a life beyond our wildest dreams and he was so right.”

“Everyday just gets better with you baby,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019.

Just two weeks later, Amilia announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

In May 2020, the actress gave birth to a baby boy – named Reggie Thomas Karl Keating.

The new parents honoured fellow Fair City actor Karl Shiels, who passed away in 2019, by incorporating his name into their newborn son’s.

The couple previously told VIP Magazine that they believed Karl would be their son’s guardian angel.

Conall told the publication: “The baby is definitely a blessing from above and has its uncle and our best friend Karl as its guardian angel.”