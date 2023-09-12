Fair City star Aaron Harris has died

Fair City star Aaron Harris has sadly died.

The actor, whose real name was David, played Detective Garda Myles Byrne on the RTÉ soap from 2003 to 2007.

According to his death notice on RIP.ie, the soap star passed away “suddenly” in Spain on September 4.

Aaron was also known for playing the role of DS Andy Dixon on ITV crime show Wycliffe between 1994 and 1996.

His co-star Tommy O’Neill has since taken to social media to pay tribute to his friend.

He wrote: “It is with a very sad heart I write this. My Friend and Partner on Fair City, Aaron Harris AKA Myles has passed away in Spain. My thoughts are with his Family.”

“We had fun working together even though I sometimes drove him crazy. I was very very fond of Aaron and wish him a Happy Journey to the great show in the sky. R.I.P. Brother.”