Fair City favourite set for return to Carrigstown

Hayley Collins is due to make a dramatic comeback to Fair City before the end of the month.

The character, played by Rebecca Grimes, suddenly took off to Dubai last year, to the surprise of her on-screen husband James Rafferty – but in actuality her departure was very purposeful, coinciding with the actress taking maternity leave.

To fan’s delight, the star shared the news of the arrival of her first child with husband Paul Donegan, whom she married the year previous, on Instagram, referring to baby Dara as an, “early Christmas present.”

Announcing the star’s return, Fair City said, “Just as the Raffertys were settling into life without her, her unexpected arrival leaves them reeling.

“But Hayley’s not just back for a reunion… she’s hiding a secret that will shake their world all over again.”

The Dublin-born and raised actress first appeared on the iconic cobbles when she was just 17-years-old as the mistress of renowned ‘love rat’ Paul Brennan, played by Tony Tormey.

The sated affair resulted in Rebecca taking a slap to the face on the 2017 International Women’s Day special episode, delivered by Clelia Murphy, who played Paul’s then wife Niamh.

The actress has been involved in many a sensationalist storyline on the soap since.

According to Fair City “Hayley crash-lands into the middle of Milo’s birthday party, bringing the celebrations to an abrupt halt.

“While Ger and Sharon are surprised to see her, the surprise sparks apprehension when Hayley soon discovers that things have changed in the Rafferty household.”

“Her decision to walk away followed revelations about James’ past when Holly arrived in town, claiming James had fathered her son Milo after a fleeting fling.”

“Hayley learns that Holly and Milo have made themselves quite at home in Carrigstown, playing happy families under the same roof as James and his mother Emma.”

“Hayley’s unexpected reappearance begs the obvious question: what’s brought her back, and why now?”

The long-running series airs on the RTÉ One TV channel on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and is available to watch live or on-demand by those on the island of Ireland on the RTÉ Player.