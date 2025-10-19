Fair City actress Jenny Dixon to hit the airwaves in huge career move

Former Fair City actress Jenny Dixon is set to hit the airwaves in a huge career move.

The mum-of-two played Kerri-Ann Bishop in Fair City from 2013-2018, and is busy renovating her first family home.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, she said: “We have just bought a new house because with the twins we definitely needed more room.”

“We have just literally moved in and are currently in the midst of unpacking and renovating.”

“So if I turn up to work in a ball gown, just carry on and know that’s all I could find in the boxes I’ve opened so far,” she joked.

Aside from the busy life of moving home, Jenny has also landed her own radio show on independent station Freedom FM.

“I was approached to do this radio show slot and I was intrigued, and flattered, although it took some convincing,” she said.

“I do like to chat and I love music and lyrics so I’m looking forward to having some fun.”

In June, Jenny and her husband Tom spoke to Goss.ie about raising their two twin girls, saying they are always “teaching” them something new and admitted that it “takes a village.”

The pair share two-year-olds Bella and Capri together, who they welcomed in April 2023.

Speaking with Goss.ie at our 11th birthday party, the actress shared how they manage to balance work/parent life, saying that it can often be a case of “a baby each.”

“We have great babysitters as well and a créche. Obviously, if we’re both working you need to get your team in place. I’m really thankful for créche workers, babysitters,” she added.

Tom then added: “It takes a village to raise a child as they say.”

The former Fine Gael TD then explained how “great” their family are. “They’re always there on hand.”

“You just find a way, don’t ya? Juggling is difficult but it’s great as well. It’s a great complaint to have. Everyday they’re teaching us something new as well,” he told us.