EXCLUSIVE: This social media star celebrated what should have been her wedding day in the sweetest way

With weddings getting cancelled all over the world, more and more brides-to-be have had to say goodbye to their big day.

A new group has emerged from the crisis, calling themselves “COVID brides” and this week we speak to an Irish mum who falls in that very bracket.

Kelly Fitzsimons, who got engaged to her fiancé Mark in November 2017, was forced to cancel her big day due to the global pandemic.

However, instead of letting the day pass her by, Kelly created something special, which she shared with her 58.4k followers on Instagram. The social media star who has grown a huge following thanks to her popular posts with daughter EllaMay, spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about how she was left heartbroken after she was forced to cancel her special day and how it was a “huge disappointment.”

“I actually postponed the wedding before the first government announcement,” she revealed.

“My dad is severely high risk and there is absolutely no way I would put him into a room full of people just for my wedding.”

“I was relieved that I could move it and all of my vendors were available and no money was being lost as that would have been a huge blow but yes, of course, I was.”

“I was smack bang in the middle of getting my skin & hair etc to be perfect for the day off and that was all literally stopped dead in its tracks,” she added.

Kelly decided to make the most of the day and have a mini celebration at home with her family.

The wife-to-be, who wore a stunning white smock dress from River Island and gorgeous Sophia Webster shoes, decided to celebrate what should have been her wedding day.

“I LOVE organising parties and EllaMay was so disappointed that the wedding didn’t go ahead so we said we’d make a fuss,” she admitted.

“We woke up and had mimosas for breakfast while I got together some balloons and stuff to hang around the house.”

“We got all dressed up and had lunch in the garden together, followed by some confetti canons and sparklers in the evening.”

The family ended the special day by spending it with their loved ones virtually.

“We did a bingo night on zoom with my family and to end it we just watched a movie together and we were in bed by 11. It was such a lovely little day and I’m so glad we did it,” she expressed.

Her daughter, EllaMay, who she describes as her “little best friend”, was involved in the celebrations and acted as the “mini-bridesmaid.”

“I felt like she was too old to be a flower girl and too young to be a bridesmaid so that was her title,” she commented.

“She’s always so excited to hear any plans about the wedding it’s great to share it with her.”

When asked if she had any advice for other couples who have had their wedding postponed, Kelly advised them to “go with the flow.”

“It’s out of our control and once you have everyone who matters around you happy and healthy in the near future it doesn’t matter what date it is,” she replied.

The mother of one told Goss.ie that the couple has a new wedding date booked for September but they have held another date next April just in case.

For now, Kelly has brought the “COVID brides” into the limelight and has still managed to turn a negative scenario into a positive one.

To see sweet moments from her special day, Kelly has a highlight on her Instagram page called ‘Corona Wedding’.

