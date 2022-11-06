EXCLUSIVE! Tadhg Fleming teases ‘exciting’ TV show with dad Derry

Tadhg Fleming has teased an “exciting” TV show with his dad Derry.

The Kerry native became a social media sensation when a video of his father chasing a bat around their kitchen went viral, and there have since been calls for the Fleming family to get their own TV show.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Tadhg revealed he and his dad have a number of exciting projects coming up – including a travel series.

He told us: “A lot of people do say, ‘Oh you need your own TV show,’ and we are better craic then the Kardashians alright! We do have some exciting projects coming up…”

“We were part of a show, and it will be out around Christmas time. I can’t say much more on it yet, but it’s exciting.”

“[My dad will] probably be retiring soon enough, so there’s talks about the two of us going around the place in a caravan. A little travel show with myself and Derry, visiting hidden gems.”

“There’s a couple of things in the pipeline anyway. I won’t say nothing though because I’ll give it away!”

While Tadhg couldn’t tell us any more about his upcoming TV gigs, he was able to set the record straight on rumours himself or Derry are heading onto the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

The content creator said: “I can tell you now that we haven’t had any contact from them. My dad is absolutely sickened, because he’d love it!”

“He was only saying to me there, ‘Will you check your emails and see if there’s anything from Dancing with the Stars?’ But no, we’ve had no contact from them. There has been speculation alright, but no.”

“Maybe next year! I don’t know how long his hips will last though, he’s getting old now. He’s nearly 80.”

Tadhg is the latest cover star for our Goss.ie Spotlight On feature and in his exclusive interview, he also discussed the downsides of social media and his upcoming wedding.

He also revealed who the most famous person in his DMs is, and opened up about his plans for the future.

Check out the full exclusive here.

