EXCLUSIVE! Tadhg Fleming responds to rumours he’s set to appear on Dancing with the Stars

Tadhg Fleming has responded to rumours he’s set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars.

The social media star sent fans into a frenzy last month when he posted a photo of himself and his father Derry in the RTÉ Studios.

Amid speculation he and Derry have signed up for the 2023 series of the popular TV show, Tadhg set the record straight.

The Kerry native told Goss.ie: “I can tell you now that we haven’t had any contact from them. My dad is absolutely sickened, because he’d love it!”

“He was only saying to me there, ‘Will you check your emails and see if there’s anything from Dancing with the Stars?’ But no, we’ve had no contact from them. There has been speculation alright, but no.”

“Maybe next year! I don’t know how long his hips will last though, he’s getting old now. He’s nearly 80.”

Although Tadhg and Derry will not appear on Dancing with the Stars next year, they have another TV show in the works.

Tadhg told us: “We were part of a show, and it will be out around Christmas time. I can’t say much more on it yet, but it’s exciting. But he’ll probably be retiring soon enough, so there’s talks about the two of us going around the place in a caravan. A little travel show with myself and Derry, visiting hidden gems.”

“There’s a couple of things in the pipeline anyway. I won’t say nothing though because I’ll give it away!”

