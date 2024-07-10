EXCLUSIVE! Spencer Matthews hints at reality TV return with wife Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has hinted at a return to reality TV with his wife Vogue Williams.

The couple met on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump, and now share three children together – Theodore, 5, Gigi, 3, and Otto, 2.

The pair are no strangers to reality TV, as Spencer spent many years on Made In Chelsea, and Vogue experienced her first taste of fame on RTÉ’s Fade Street.

The couple also filmed two series of a reality show following their lives for E4 between 2018 and 2019 – which was a huge hit with fans.

When asked if they would consider making a return to reality TV, the 35-year-old exclusively told Goss.ie: “It depends. Reality TV seems like a little bit of something of the past, but that’s not to say we wouldn’t explore working together in fun ways.”

“Vogue and I love sharing the screen together, we do podcasts together. So, who knows?”

“It would need to have a point to it. I think back when we first got into television, we’d do lots of stuff that sounded fun.”

With the couple’s busy schedules, the dad-of-three admitted: “We’re more time-poor now.”

“If something made sense, not just financially, but could be interesting or we might learn a thing or two in the process or it might drive us more mentally.”

“Then perhaps yeah. But, competitive reality TV shows feel like we’ve done those. I don’t think we need any more of that.”

He added: “But who knows? If the correct format comes along, we’ll always have a look.”

Back in 2018, the couple documented their lives as first-time parents on their E4 reality show – Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too.

The following year, they invited cameras into their home again to film Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two, which documented their second wedding ceremony.

The pair tied the knot on June 9th, 2018 at his family’s Glen Affric estate in Scotland, before they hosted another celebration for their friends in London.