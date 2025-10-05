EXCLUSIVE! Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien reacts to being endorsed by THIS iconic celebrity

Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien has shared an emotional reaction to her brand’s recent celebrity endorsement.

The Irish influencer is the founder of Vacious, an Irish clothing label that designs luxurious, inclusive shapewear that embraces your natural curves.

Earlier this year, former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins began a collaboration with Vacious, describing the brand as shapewear that will “leave you feeling snatched and gorgeous whatever the occasion!”

Several months on from her celebrity recognition, Sinead has now spoken out about how much Gemma’s comments mean to her.

Speaking at Goss.ie’s fourth annual Women of the Year Awards, the fashion star recalled her reaction when Gemma first reached out to her.

“It was one thing working with her, but then when she actually reached out to me as her go-to shapewear person afterwards, I was like, ‘Okay, this is amazing, like, Gemma Collins is messaging you!’ And as she says, ‘Darling, I want to be hospitalised! I don’t want to be able to breathe!’ and I was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be able to breathe, but it’ll also do the job!’” she told us.

“The GC approval is all we need as a brand,” Sinead teased further.

Elsewhere, Sinead reflected on her brand’s growth as being “absolutely phenomenal.”

“To see where we’ve come in such a short space of time has blown all of our minds. Our incredible team, our incredible customers out there, we’re just growing from strength to strength,” she praised.

Sinead, who has a three-year-old son, was also asked how she deals with her work-life balance.

“Turning off your phone at six o’clock is a good help, isn’t it? And just sitting down and watching Beverly Hills Housewives and just taking a little bit of a breather. I try to turn it off, not always, but my little son keeps me on my toes,” she explained.

Praising the Women of the Year Awards, she added: “It’s incredible, just to be here today. You go out there and you want to create an amazing brand for your own reasons, and you want it to do really well, but to be recognised is just incredible. It’s the icing on the cake.”

At this year’s Goss.ie Women of the Year ceremony, Sinead was nominated for – and later went on to win – the award for Best Start-Up.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 5th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by esteemed broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the annual event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.