EXCLUSIVE! Rosie Connolly reveals why she decided against being in campaign for her new brand

Rosie Connolly has revealed why she decided against being in the campaign for her new fashion brand, 4thARQ.

The influencer launched the unisex streetwear brand on Friday, but some fans were surprised to see Rosie wasn’t modelling the clothes herself.

Instead, the 30-year-old hired professional models to show off her first collection in a series of trendy campaign images.

Speaking to Goss.ie about 4thARQ, Rosie admitted it was a “conscious decision” not to be in the campaign images herself.

“I wanted the brand to be a separate entity to me and to stand on its own,” she explained. “I wanted my customers to be able to see themselves in the clothes and not just see an influencer selling products.”

“Don’t get me wrong, 4thARQ is my baby and you’ll definitely see me wearing the pieces over on my own profile.”

“In one way my profile and creating content for brands over the years has helped me develop my brand – I’ve listened to my followers and I’ve seen what they like and don’t like – I regularly have conversations with them through DM’s.”

“I developed the products with them in mind and by listening to their feedback,” she told us.

When asked what inspired her to create the brand, Rosie said: “I’ve always had an interest in fashion and I studied fashion buying in college – I always wanted my own fashion brand but it was just a matter of timing for me.”

“When life paused this year, it gave me the opportunity to finally have the time to sit down and work on that goal.”

“I would describe it as a unisex streetwear brand designed with the consumer in mind.”

Explaining her decision to launch a unisex brand, the mother-of-two said: “I felt like the conversation around gender based clothing was changing and there was a gap in the market for a brand that embraced that.”

“All you have to do is look at the Harry Styles Vogue cover to know that the world is changing, fashion is changing, and I wanted to be part of that movement.”

“I wear what I feel comfortable in and often shop in the men’s departments in brands. Clothing should be an expression of your personality and that isn’t necessarily defined by your gender,” she added.

4thARQ’s first collection includes a range of hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, half-zip fleeces, bodysuits, a bomber jacket and a puffer gilet – with prices ranging from €30 – €100.

