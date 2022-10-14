EXCLUSIVE! Rosanna Davison praises ‘amazing’ Ukrainian surrogate after helping her relocate to Ireland

Rosanna Davison has praised her “amazing” Ukrainian surrogate, after helping her relocate to Ireland.

The former Miss World recently welcomed her surrogate Anastasia, who carried her first child Sophia, and her family to Ireland back in April amid Russia’s invasion of their home country.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our inaugural Women of the Year Awards on Sunday, Rosanna revealed how her surrogate and her family have been settling in to their new life.

She said: “She’s been great. I found through meeting and working with Ukrainian women that they’re just so practical and hardworking.”

“They arrived in Ireland in April and they just wanted to establish themselves and have a bit of independence. They’re been incredibly grateful to everyone in Ireland. The Irish people really came together and supported them, and the Irish government has been amazing as well.”

“They’ve both got fulltime jobs, their little girl is in school now, so they’re all happy and settling into their new lives. I’ve so much admiration for them, I really do.”

“I don’t think most people could just get up and leave their home country. I know it was under very difficult circumstances, but they’re just amazing”, Rosanna added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Back in May, the mother-of-three told her followers that her Ukrainian surrogate had arrived safely in Ireland.

Alongside a photo of them at Dublin Airport shared to Instagram, she wrote: “A good news story 🥰 On April 25th, after a long and traumatic journey out of Ukraine, my daughter’s gestational surrogate @anastasiia.berezan arrived safely into Ireland with her family ❤️.”

“@wesquirke and I first met this incredibly brave, kind woman in Kyiv in 2019 just before she gave birth to our little girl, Sophia.”

“At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby, so when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland. She gave us the greatest gift of all and now it was our turn to help her.”

“It took two months to finally escape Kherson City in the south of Ukraine and it was a huge logistical challenge to get them from Poland to Germany and then to Ireland with their Husky!”

“But we did it with the help of some very generous, compassionate people, including my wonderful parents ❤️ And lots of my friends have been so generous with their time and support – you know who you are and I can’t thank you enough!”

Rosanna concluded the post by writing: “They’ve been settling into their new home in Ireland and finding their way around too.”

“There’s been so much support in the community for Ukrainian families in Ireland, and they really appreciate all of the kindness. Irish people are truly amazing ❤️.”