EXCLUSIVE! Rachel Gorry reveals she was ‘floored’ by ‘nasty’ messages after the death of her husband Daniel

Rachel Gorry has revealed she was left “floored” after receiving “nasty” messages following the death of her husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and he sadly passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

The mum-of-three documented Daniel’s diagnosis on her Instagram page, and has bravely shared her grieving journey with her 264k followers.

Sadly, Rachel has been targeted by cruel trolls since Daniel’s death, who have sent her horrific messages.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about the messages, Rachel told us: “I think when you put yourself out there online, you probably should expect some negative messages. I don’t think it’s right, but it does happen.”

“I think because my page blew up so fast, I might’ve been a little bit naïve and I didn’t really realise how nasty people can be.”

“I’ve had people message me, ‘I’m delighted your husband is dead’ and ‘Your husband is being eaten by maggots’. Those messages did floor me, I’m not going to lie.”

Rachel continued: “But when it comes down to it, you can’t let other people’s comments affect you. Their opinions are none of my business. Not everyone is going to like you, and that’s ok.”

“I have a great support system, I have great family and friends, and I get a lot of support from my Instagram family. So the people setting up these anonymous pages or writing about me elsewhere, which I won’t go looking for, I just wish them all the best.”

“Hurt people hurt people so they’ve obviously hurting. I would never intentionally hurt someone else’s feelings or send messages like that so I can only imagine the pain they must be in to be able to do that.”

“I don’t get very many nasty messages, but I think those two definitely make up for any amount of other messages. But the good definitely outweighs the bad on social media,” she added.

Rachel is Goss.ie’s latest Spotlight On cover star.

In our exclusive interview, she opened up about learning to live with grief following the death of her beloved husband Daniel.

She also speaks about how she keeps Daniel’s memory alive, the challenges that come with raising their three young daughters alone, and her hopes for the future.

Check out the full interview here.

