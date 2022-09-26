EXCLUSIVE! Niamh De Brún shares the secret to a happy relationship after marrying TJ Reid

Niamh De Brún has shared the secret to a happy relationship, after marrying Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid.

The influencer met her beau back in 2015, and the couple tied the knot at the lavish Adare Manor in Co. Limerick last November.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for her Spotlight On feature, Niamh gushed about her new husband ahead of their one year wedding anniversary and the birth of their first child.

She said: “TJ is my best friend. I share everything with him and I can’t imagine my life without him. I’m really lucky to have found such a great life partner. He’s a friend, a husband, anyone who knows me knows that I just think he is the best. He’ll kill me now if he reads this!”

When asked what the key to a successful relationship is, Niamh replied: “You need to be really comfortable with the person, and they need to be your friend as well. You need to be able to communicate with each other, and you need to have your own lives as well.”

“You need to be supportive of each other. I’m so supportive of TJ’s sporting career and the time and dedication that takes. I can appreciate everything he puts into it, and am always so supportive of it. If it means that he’s gone X amount of nights a week for training or the gym or whatever, we’ll manage.”

“And likewise, he’s so supportive of me and what I’m involved in, in terms of fashion and social media. So communication, having your own lives, being respectful and supportive of your own personal interests.”

Niamh also praised TJ for being “so supportive” throughout her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old admitted: “I do find it really, really hard to switch off. My mind never stops racing. I have quite a busy role in my professional career, and I’m trying to exercise as much as possible too because it’s great for the headspace and I enjoy it.”

“We’re also trying to move out of our house as we have renovations starting, and we’re trying to prepare for our baby – so there’s a lot going on! But I do have great support in my husband, my family, and my husband’s family that all live around us.”

“TJ is so hands on. He’s great for cooking and cleaning. I’m really really lucky with him, he’s so supportive. A lot of credit is due to him, he’s great.”

Speaking about their upcoming one year wedding anniversary, Niamh said: “Hopefully our little baby will be with us before our anniversary.”

“We’ve no plans [to celebrate it] just yet because we’re just wondering if the baby will come early or late, so nothing is set in stone yet. But we will definitely be sure to mark it and hopefully our baby will be with us then as well.”

In her Goss.ie Spotlight On feature, Niamh also opened up about life in the public eye, preparing to become a first-time mum, and her plans for the future.

Read the full exclusive here.