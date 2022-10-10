Ad
EXCLUSIVE! Lyra reveals she apologised to Hozier’s girlfriend over THAT viral wedding photo

Lyra pictured at the inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire.
Lyra has revealed she apologised to Hozier’s girlfriend, after a photo of them at a wedding went viral earlier this year.

The Irish singers both attended Jett Desmond and Madeleine Daly-Devereux’s star-studded wedding at Adare Manor back in May, and sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a cute photo of them together.

Lyra captioned the post: “So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier 🤍 Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER but he is the nicest most genuine soul 🤍.”

“They say ‘never meet your hero’s’ well I’m bloody delighted to have met mine 🤍,” she added. “The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime 🤍”

On first glance, fans were convinced that Lyra and Hozier had gotten married, as Lyra’s green dress looked like a wedding gown in the black-and-white photo.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our inaugural Women of the Year Awards on Sunday, Lyra explained exactly what happened.

The Cork native said: “Well I did not get the ring and I did not go up the aisle! I was literally at a wedding with [Hozier] and I massively fan-girled. I probably shouldn’t have but I was like, ‘Look I’m a massive fan, would you mind if we got a photo?'”

Lyra’s dress was actually green

“So we got the photo together. I had the dress from a photoshoot that I styled a couple of days beforehand, and my wedding outfit never arrived so I was like right, I’ll have to wear the dress and I obviously want to put up a photo with Andrew [Hozier] because I’m obsessed. So I just put it in black-and-white thinking that’s a done deal, and I signed offline.”

The 29 Box singer continued: “I went back on and people were like, ‘Oh my god they’ve got married! Your babies are going to be so musical.’ I was like guys, we didn’t do to church, there’s no ring on this finger.”

“I was like to Andrew’s girlfriend, ‘I’m so sorry by the way. I’m sorry that I done that.’ But it was gas craic, it was good fun. It shows you the power of social media!”

Lyra won the Artist of the Year Award at the #GossWOTY Awards.

 

