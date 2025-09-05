EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals why Ryan Tubridy turned down Living with Lucy

Lucy Kennedy has admitted she tried to get Ryan Tubridy on the upcoming season of Living with Lucy, but he turned her down.

The TV presenter has known the former Late Late Show host for years, and he even attended her wedding to her husband Richard Governey in 2008.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for Virgin Media Television’s New Schedule launch, Lucy revealed why the former RTÉ star declined her offer.

“I asked Ryan,” she told us. “I know he had all the hassle with RTE but that’s obviously since resolved, and I knew it was going to be resolved.”

“I actually messaged him and I pitched it in a voice note. I said, ‘Look, now is the time’. Because I know Ryan personally, he was at our wedding, and I’d love to get the real Ryan on camera.

“Because he’s really, really funny, very charming, and slightly naughty, but he doesn’t show that side with everybody,” Lucy explained.

“I would love people to see him as he really is. He loves his girls. He loves walking down the pier. He’s so proud of Ireland.

“We could have gone to Galway, but anyway, he said, ‘Lucy, I just can’t I’m up to my eyes.'”

While Lucy didn’t manage to get Ryan to sign on the dotted line this time, she said she would try get him next season.

“I’m going to nail Ryan next season and Piers Morgan,” she said. “Those two I’ve got to get. And then I also want Marty Morrissey and Daniel and Majella [O’Donnell].”

Meanwhile, Ryan is set to make his return to Irish TV on Muireann O’Connell’s new Virgin Media show The Assembly.

Each episode sees an A-list guest face a fearless panel of neurodivergent interviewers.

Armed with sharp wit, unfiltered curiosity, and zero interest in playing it safe, this crew rips up the rulebook on celebrity interviews.

With facilitator Muireann O’Connell in their corner, they’re ready to grill some of Ireland’s most well-known faces, and first up is Ryan Tubridy, followed by Joanne McNally.

The show is originally a French idea and was brought over to the UK by the BBC.

In the French show, President Emmanuel Macron was one of the interviewees, and in the UK version of the series, Michael Sheen and Danny Dyer sat down for a chat.