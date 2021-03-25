EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes reveal what listeners can expect from their new radio show

Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes have revealed what listeners can expect from their new radio show.

From April 1st, the duo will host ‘The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show’ on Classic Hits, after announcing their departure from sister station Radio Nova earlier this month.

From 6am until 10am weekdays, Colm and Lucy will be bringing listeners the latest news, sport, weather, traffic, entertainment and showbiz news, as well as family fun and competitions.

Ahead of their new gig, the pair spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about their return to the studio, the perks of working with a best friend, and their hopes to bring joy to homes every morning.

Lucy said: “I haven’t been in work for a year. I’ve been on a Zoom call from my dining room, so this is like the first week in a new school. It’s very exciting and it’s nice to be back.”

“It’s going to be so weird having to make an effort now. I’m going to have to start wearing a bra, start drawing in my eyebrows… My days of just rolling down the stairs in my jim-jams are over.”

“It’s a new challenge as well. It’s a big radio station with a national audience, so we’ll be talking to people from Cork, Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Clare – everywhere.”

“I prefer the music at Classic because we can to play Take That and Michael Bublé, whereas in Radio Nova I wasn’t able to even talk about them,” she joked. “It’s more 80s and 90s music. The content will be pretty much the same – just us being mean to each other!”

Colm added: “We’re going to bring a lot of kids in as well, we’ve got a bit called ‘Classic Kids’, we’ve got a couple of quizzes. We just want to be a part of everyone’s breakfast.”

“This is going to be a family friendly show where we’ll be encouraging parents, children and everyone to get involved,” Lucy shared.

Colm and Lucy first started working together back in 2010 on RTÉ 2FM, with Colm revealing the best part about working with one of his closest friends.

He said: “It’s just great craic working with your best mate, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Lucy said: “The best part about this [show] is that Colm is one of my best friends and he makes me laugh. Every day I get to laugh, and that’s important now I think more than ever.”

“We’re all fed up with Covid, we’re all fed up of doom and gloom. I know it’s reality but sometimes it’s nice to step away from that, and that’s what our show will be.”

The Colm and Lucy Breakfast Show airs weekdays from 6 to 10am on Ireland’s Classic Hits from Thursday 1st April.