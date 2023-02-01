EXCLUSIVE! Louise Cooney slams ‘wild rumours’ about her: ‘It’s not nice’

Louise Cooney has slammed “wild rumours” she’s read about herself online.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Irish influencer admitted she tries to ignore negativity on social media.

The Limerick native, who has 220k Instagram followers. told us: “I have [heard wild rumours about myself], and it’s not nice or healthy for me to read that. It does affect the way you act and the way you share.”

The Cloo Active founder explained: “I just want to do what feels natural to me and I don’t want to be sharing things based on the good or bad things people say. I only pay attention to the people in my life who really know me.”

“At the end of the day, all I want to do is give value to my followers, so I try not to give too much energy to the negativity. I usually just ignore it, I definitely don’t seek out confrontation.”

“I’ve been in this industry so long now that I’ve learned what to share and what not to share. I don’t try to be controversial, which might be boring for some people, but it’s just easier that way.”

Louise added: “Things can be taken out of context online, so I try and be mindful of what I’m sharing and make sure I’m fully educated on something before I talk about it.”

“People can find fault in anything, and that’s stressful because I don’t want to be made out to be something I’m not or taken up wrong.”

“I want to give off a good impression and stand behind my values and what I believe in.”

Louise is our latest Spotlight On cover star and in our exclusive interview, she also opened up about the pressures that come with her job and her relationship with her boyfriend Mark.

The 67 Spritz founder also spoke about turning down Love Island, constant engagement speculation, and more…

