EXCLUSIVE! Lottie Ryan reveals she’s still holding out hope for her own show on 2FM

Lottie Ryan has revealed she’s still holding out hope for her own show on RTÉ 2FM.

The 36-year-old, who recently returned from maternity leave, hosts the entertainment news segment on the station weekdays from 10am.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the One4all 2022 Mother’s Day campaign launch, the presenter said: “Yes, I want my own show on 2fm. Dan Healy, please give me my own show, thank you very much.”

“I’ve been very vocal about this for a long time, I really would love my own show,” she added.

Lottie, who recently filled in for Jennifer Zamparelli on Dancing with the Stars, also said she would like to do more live television.

The mum-of-one said: “I’ve definitely got the bug for live television after I got to host Dancing With The Stars recently, it was a huge wake-up call for me because it was just so exciting and the adrenaline rush was addictive.”

“I would definitely love to do more live television, those two things are definitely on my list hosting on the radio and some more live TV gigs I think.”

She continued: “At the moment the shows I’m interested in are in RTÉ, but I’m not closed off to other opportunities. If there was a wonderful idea put in front of me that wasn’t within RTÉ, I would of course consider it.”

“In terms of live, entertainment, television shows the big cohunes and the ones that I would really want to go for are currently under the umbrella of RTÉ.”

Commenting on the One4all campaign, Lottie said: “I am delighted to team up with One4all to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. With restrictions lifting, I am more excited than I have been the last two years to celebrate Mother’s Day, especially as this is my first year as a ‘mum’!”

“Whether it is a shopping day with my mum, going for ice cream with the kids or heading to a restaurant with the whole family; One4all Gift Cards are our go to gift for all the ladies in the family.”