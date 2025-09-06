EXCLUSIVE! Katja Mia reveals plans for lavish wedding abroad to fiancé Darragh Curran

Presenter Katja Mia revealed her plans for a lavish wedding abroad before jetting off to Burundi with her fiancé Darragh Curran for a traditional engagement celebration with her family.

The Six O’Clock Show host, 28, got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Daragh Curran, aka the Guinness Guru, last year during a trip to Italy.

Since the announcement, many of her followers have been following along on her social media for wedding planning updates, and while exclusively chatting to Goss.ie, Katja shared some major details.

Speaking ahead of Virgin Media Television’s new season schedule, Katja revealed: “We’re essentially planning like two massive ceremonies.”

The bride-to-be explained that they would first go to Burundi, where her parents are from, for a traditional engagement ceremony.

“So obviously my whole background is Burundian,” she said at the time. “Dara, who’s never been to that side of the world, has to officially be introduced into my clan of 300.”

“It’s going to be tribal, traditional, amazing. And so that’s kind of been the main thing we’ve been planning so far.”

“And we have an amazing wedding planner for next year. We’re getting married abroad,” Katja excitedly revealed.

“I haven’t started looking for a wedding dress, and that’s why I was putting it out on Instagram. I got so many, hundreds of recommendations.

“So I definitely do want to start, but it’s weird with me cause I’ve always kind of gone through my whole thing with body dysmorphia that I’ve spoken out about,” the presenter candidly confessed.

“A lot of people reach out to me on that, but it’s something that I’m going to try to embrace and try to enjoy, but it will be in October when I really start, you know, trying on the dresses and trying on the process.”

“And I’m so excited. But so far we’ve got like music, we’ve got flowers, we’ve got a venue. So that’s all good,” Katja added.