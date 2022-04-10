EXCLUSIVE! James Patrice says he’d never rule out a reality show following his family

Ad
James Patrice says he'd never rule out a reality show following his family

Vanessa Butler and James Patrice Butler at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

James Patrice says he’d never rule out doing a reality show that follows the life of his family.

The social media star, whose real name is James Butler, attended the 2022 Gossies with his sister Vanessa on Friday night.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet, the popular presenter teased the possibility of a ‘Keeping Up With The Butlers’ style show.

James Patrice at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

He said: “Never say never! I did Operation Transformation, so that was reality. The cameras were in the house for a whole month and it was a bit unusual to say the least.”

“I’ve been asked to do a few romantic ones. I’ve said no to some of them because I don’t know… Being filmed on a date? I’ve no success when I’m not being filmed so I don’t know how I’d be if I was!”

“But never say never, that’s my motto in life. Especially with the last two years now how things have gone, just give something a whirl and see what happens sure. You never know.”

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

