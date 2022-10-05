EXCLUSIVE! Irish influencer Grace Mongey reveals she was trolled by the same girl for YEARS: ‘She made my life a misery’

Grace Mongey has revealed she was trolled by the same girl for YEARS, and that she made her life “a misery”.

The Irish influencer, who has over 178K followers on Instagram, admitted reading nasty comments about herself online can be “detrimental” to her mental health.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Grace said: “I had a girl who trolled me for years, and always under her own name, so it was known in my family and friends who this person was.”

“She eventually apologised to my sister, who was like: ‘Well I’m not accepting your apology because you have no idea what you did to my sister and how you made her life a misery.’ And then she went back to trolling me. Why apologise and then go back and do it?'”

The beauty and lifestyle blogger, who was diagnosed with anxiety and depression at the age of 17, continued: “Trolling is one of the most talked about topics when I do go to therapy. I found it very hard in the beginning to deal with it because I couldn’t understand why I was getting these nasty comments.”

“Particularly last year it got really bad for me and I was really having a bad time with my mental health. I sat down with my family and friends, and with my therapist, to talk about it.”

Grace, who shares two children with her husband Chris Gernon, told us: “I had to promise myself not to go onto those forums or read comments.”

“I really worked hard at not letting it in and reminding myself that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and not everyone is going to like me. But if I know in my gut that I’m a good person, that I’m doing things with a good heart and for the right reason… I have to reassure myself, I can’t let those thoughts and comments eat away at me.”

“One thing that I always say, that my therapist told me, is: ‘What people say about you is none of your business.’ And it isn’t. What they’re saying isn’t the gospel truth and I know that it’s not who I am. Of course it still affects me, but I don’t read into it anymore. I don’t engage in conversation with trolls, because it’s detrimental to me. It can really consume and harm me, so I try to avoid the negativity at all costs.”

“Trolling also impacts my husband. He hates seeing me upset about things. He’s been there from the beginning [of my social media career] and he’s seen the effect trolling has on me,” the digital creator added.

“He’s seen the times I’ve had to come offline completely, and when I’ve been on the floor crying about things. He’s seen the worst, but the people online writing these things don’t see any of that.”

“I know if I met these people they’d never say what they write about me. They know that they can say what they want and they’re not going to get found out. I think it’s a sad life to live so they mustn’t been in a very happy place… I have to feel sorry for them.”

Speaking about what can be done to stop online trolling, Grace said: “I think Instagram and social media platforms should have something in place to protect people from trolling and cyberbullying. Like when you sign up for Revolut, you have to prove your identity.”

“It shouldn’t be so accessible to create fake accounts. All you need to do is upload your passport and then everyone knows who you are. There’s no need to have a fake account. There’s no need to not share who you are unless you’re doing something that’s not meant to be done.”

Grace spoke to Goss.ie after being announced as the new ambassador for Walk in My Shoes, a national mental health education and awareness campaign by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

She told us: “I’m absolutely delighted to be an ambassador for Walk in My Shoes. It means the world to me because I’ve been someone who has spoke about my own mental health and my own journey.”

“I’ve been involved with Walk in My Shoes for six years, whether it’s been doing Zooms online with them, or going on the radio with them to share my own experiences. I’m honoured now to be announced their ambassador.”

“It’s a little bit full circle for me because back when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, I didn’t understand what I was going through and I didn’t know there was any resources or services out there for me. So just to know that people of the age that I was when I was diagnosed can have those free resources… It just means a lot to me because I know younger Grace would have appreciate that back then.”