EXCLUSIVE! Ireland AM’s Anna Daly admits she’s finding homeschooling ‘exhausting’

Anna Daly has admitted she’s finding homeschooling “exhausting” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ireland AM presenter and her husband Ben Ward share three sons together, James (9), Euan (7) and Rhys (4), who have been learning from home as schools across the country remain closed.

The Dublin native spoke exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of Virgin Media Television’s Virtual Spring Launch, where she praised teachers for the work they do.

“The homeschooling kicked off [on Monday], and I read a piece by Dr. Mary O’Kane earlier saying this isn’t homeschooling because that’s a choice – this is emergency education. And that made me laugh because it’s so true,” Anna said.

“We’re not teachers, so we don’t have the skills, techniques or know-how that teachers do, so I have a whole new respect for teachers since the early part of last year when the first lockdown happened.

“There are certain days where it’s just not worth the struggle. It’s just exhausting and tiring, and you’re trying to reason with them but they’re pushing back and saying: ‘No, you’re not my teacher!’

“You just don’t sweat the small stuff, I’m not going to be too perfectionist about it this time around,” the mother-of-three added.

Aside from taking care of her three boys, Anna has also been kept busy with her new lifestyle brand Little Bliss, which she unveiled last month.

“It’s been mad. I launched it on the 2nd of December, and I thought because it was a new brand it would be a small build. But it’s just been absolutely wild, which is amazing!

“People are more mindful than ever of supporting Irish businesses, so it’s lovely to be a part of that,” Anna added.