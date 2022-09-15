EXCLUSIVE! Holly Carpenter teases her return to reality TV

Holly Carpenter has teased her return to reality TV.

The Irish influencer made her reality TV debut in 2013 on Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model, placing 7th overall.

The 30-year-old has since starred in a number of major TV shows – including Celebrity MasterChef Ireland in 2017, and RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Holly revealed she now has her sights set on a stint on ITV’s hit series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She told us: “A show that I absolutely love and would be obsessed with doing if I could is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. I know it’s not the easiest show to get on because they have a lot of really big people, but that would be my dream reality show to do.”

“It looks like such a challenge and it’s a great show to watch, so I’m hoping they have an Irish person on it this year. I know there’s been rumours about Maura Higgins, who I think is absolutely hilarious. I think they definitely need to always have a few Irish people on it.”

The Dubliner added: “I think I’d be grand with the spiders and snakes, I’d be more so worried about being hungry all the time.”

“After doing Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model, I understand why you see people kicking off, having huge fights, crying and being dramatic on reality shows. A lot of people on Twitter are harsh being like, ‘Oh my god, why are they behaving like that?’ But because I know how stressful it is when you’re there, with the lack of sleep and hunger, I’d probably also be very dramatic.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I just don’t say no to anything. I think you should just throw yourself in the deep end and then find out if you can do it when you’re there. Life’s so short.”

