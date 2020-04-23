EXCLUSIVE: Hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons explains why you shouldn’t dye your hair during lockdown

EXCLUSIVE: Hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons explains why you shouldn’t dye...

Andrew Fitzsimons has revealed what you should and shouldn’t be doing to your hair during lockdown.

The Dublin stylist is behind the locks of some of the world’s most famous people, and he spoke to Goss.ie about what to avoid during isolation.

We are all starting to see roots, and maybe you are itching to box dye your roots, but Andrew says hang on for a little while longer.

“Hair colour is such a technical thing,” he told Goss.ie. “Ask any hairdresser, you have to train for years to understand colour, to understand the combinations.

“You have to counteract your natural warmth sometimes, the natural tones in your hair… it’s very very technical. Everyone’s hair is a different case.

“There are all of these different things that people don’t really understand,” he explained.

The Dublin star, who recently launched his debut haircare range with Primark called AF, added that blondes especially need to think again about using a box dye.

“Even if people think ‘well I can buy professional hair colour online’. You can buy something that says ‘auburn’ or ‘light blonde’ but your hair will only lift a certain amount of levels and colour.”

“You could have orange hair,” he warned. “Put down the box dye, that’s all I’m going to say.”

“Especially if your colour process is dramatic…just wait,” he added.

Check out our exclusive interview with Andrew on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.