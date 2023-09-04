EXCLUSIVE! Gráinne Seoige reveals what viewers can expect from new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá

Gráinne Seoige has revealed what viewers can expect from new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá.

The upcoming series will see the James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc throw open the doors of their ‘Love Teach’ where under the watchful eye of Cannier Gráinne, 10 singletons will be put through their paces to learn Irish to find love.

Contestants will split their time between flirting and folio with the ultimate aim of being crowned the ‘couple with the most focal’, walking away with €10,000.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television new season launch, Gráinne explained: “It is a dating show. It is part Gaeltacht college but for 20-somethings, it is part Irish culture immersion, and a lot of fun.”

Gushing over her co-hosts, the Galway native continued: “We had so much craic together. I mean I knew who James and Síomha were obviously, but we had never worked together.”

“And we were put together and from day one we just smiled and laughed and had so much craic. Then we get to work with these beautiful people,” she said, pointing over at the contestants.

“It was a very intensive process filming, but it was great fun and you can see everybody had a great time,” the 39-year-old added.

When asked what she enjoyed most about filming the show, Gráinne told us: “I think just that sense of pride about the young generations coming through in Ireland.”

“I think the sense of embarrassment or shyness that would’ve covered Irish generations gone is gone. They are confident, they are educated, they are well travelled, and they have no hangups about Gaelige. And it’s one of my favourite things about the show.”

“I would love to say that we will have a second season,” she added. “Virgin Media have taken a gamble on it in a way, so we’ll see how it goes. But finger’s crossed!”

Grá ar an Trá will air on Virgin Media Television later this year.