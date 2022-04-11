EXCLUSIVE! Clare Dunne teases upcoming second season of Kin: ‘It’s going to be epic’

Clare Dunne has teased what to expect from the upcoming second season of Kin.

Series two of the crime drama will go into production this summer, and will once again air on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player, and AMC+ internationally.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the Gossies 2022 on Friday night, Clare said: “There’ll be no spoiler alerts, but I will say a lot is going to happen.”

The actress, who plays Amanda Kinsella in the show, continued: “I’ve seen a little bit of what is going to happen, I was in the writer’s room for a couple of days, and I’m excited.”

“There was lots of moments where I was like, ‘You what?! That’s really happening?’ So I really hope the audience tunes in for season two because it is going to be epic.”

“It’s a page turner, and it’s also like a, ‘Oh I just want to watch the next episode’ kind of style. But I also love the way in RTÉ they air it every week and people tune in live. And you can also just binge watch it as well.”

Speaking about the reaction to the show, Clare said: “It’s actually been kind of life-changing for me… I released a film the same weekend Kin came out, and it was like in one weekend suddenly I was recognisable on the streets.”

“What I love is that mostly the buzz has been positive. It’s just like, ‘Is there another season? What’s going to happen next?’ It’s never been anything negative.”

“I’ve had lots of Dublin girls being like, ‘I really like Amanda’. She’s got a bit of the dark side that’s in all of us, and I just feel real lucky that I’m getting to play someone like that and to express someone for the girls of Dublin.”

The eight-part first season of Kin charted the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (played by Hinds).

The finale saw an arrogant Eamon meeting his untimely demise, which was orchestrated by the shrewd and sharp Amanda.

The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved.

They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment.

But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within – in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos.

Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.