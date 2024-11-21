EXCLUSIVE! Cian Ducrot reveals his shock over Grammy nomination: ‘I wasn’t even watching’

Cian Ducrot has revealed his shock about his recent Grammy nomination, admitting he “wasn’t even watching.”

The hit song Saturn by American artist SZA, which was written by the singer, was nominated by the Recording Academy for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

However, speaking to Goss.ie at the New Year’s Festival Launch in Dublin Castle, the Cork native confessed he “didn’t know anything would happen.”

Cian confessed: “I honestly didn’t know that the Grammy nominations were on that day so I wasn’t even watching.”

“It flew over my head really then I just found out immediately.”

“It was just incredible because I had no nerves about it.”

“I wouldn’t have been let down if I hadn’t because I didn’t know anything was going to happen.”

The Can’t Even Hate You singer continued: “I guess it’s just something that you dream of your whole life.”

Cian revealed how long he’s dreamt of this, saying: “I used to have a computer.”

“I’d often make these little manifestation boards on my laptop and for a long time it was a tweet from the recording academy nominating me a Grammy.”

“So when it happens it’s kinda crazy.”

Cian Ducrot has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Countdown Concert on New Year’s Eve.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage for one night only in the intimate surrounds of Dublin Castle as part of New Year’s Festival Dublin.

The Cork native will be joined by special guests Aby Coulibaly, who supported Coldplay at their recent sold out Croke Park shows, international viral sensations Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew, and singer-songwriter Saibh Skelly.